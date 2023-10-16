Mexico and Germany Set to Clash in FIFA Date Friendly Match

Mexico and Germany Prepare for Friendly Match at Lincoln Financial Field

Mexico and Germany are set to face each other in a friendly match as part of the FIFA Date at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, United States. After Mexico’s recent victory against Ghana, led by Jaime “Jimmy” Lozano, the team is eager to end the FIFA Date on a high note. Meanwhile, Germany, under new leadership, hopes to make an impression.

The friendly match between Mexico and Germany is scheduled for Tuesday, October 17, at 6:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. This historic confrontation will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, where both teams will be looking to write a new chapter in their rivalry.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch the match on open television. Channel 5 and Azteca 7 will be broadcasting the game, while streaming services like ViX will also provide a platform to watch the match live.

Leading up to the match, both teams have had noteworthy performances. Mexico secured a 2-0 victory against Ghana, although not without some controversy surrounding the starting lineup decision of Raúl Jiménez over Santiago Giménez. Germany, on the other hand, showcased their resilience by turning the score around in Julian Nagelsmann’s coaching debut against the United States.

Football enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this encounter between Mexico and Germany. With both teams aiming to leave a lasting impression, the stage is set for an exciting and memorable match.

Share this: Facebook

X

