Title: Mexico and Panama to face off in 2023 Gold Cup Grand Final rematch

Subtitle: Alberto Quintero emphasizes the importance of winning the Final

Date: [Current Date]

In a highly anticipated rematch, Mexico and Panama will clash in the final of the 2023 Gold Cup, marking their first meeting since the Concacaf Nations League. Despite Mexico emerging victorious in their previous encounter, Panama’s veteran midfielder, Alberto Quintero, believes the Final presents a new challenge and an opportunity for redemption.

Quintero, who plays for Peruvian club Cienciano, expressed that each match has its own dynamics and the Final will be no different. He emphasized the importance of securing a victory rather than merely playing attractive football, stating, “It is not important to play the Finals nicely, but to win them.”

The Panamanian squad enters the Final with high spirits and motivation, having displayed impressive performances throughout the tournament. Quintero highlighted the team’s progress and urged his teammates to maintain their current form. “We have taken a big step, we are playing very well and we must continue in that line,” noted the 35-year-old midfielder.

Regarding motivation, Quintero stated that in a Final, the players understand the significance of the match and therefore do not require additional motivation. Instead, their focus should be on arriving in good shape, recovering well, and ultimately clinching the title.

Quintero further emphasized the magnitude of the Final for Panama, stating, “The most beautiful thing we can give ourselves is to win the Final.” The midfielder acknowledged the hard work and dedication put in by the team, recognizing their steady progress leading up to this momentous occasion.

The Gold Cup Final between Mexico and Panama is scheduled to take place on July 16 at 5:30 p.m. Central Mexico time. The SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will provide the backdrop for this highly anticipated encounter.

Mexican viewers can catch the live broadcast of the Final on Azteca 7 and TUDN, while those seeking online streaming options can tune in via the ViX platform.

As the excitement builds for the Final, both teams are gearing up for an intense battle, each with their own aspirations of claiming the coveted Gold Cup title. Mexico aims to solidify their dominance in the region, while Panama seeks redemption and a chance to etch their name in football history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

