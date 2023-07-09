Mexico beats Costa Rica 2-0 to advance to CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal

Orbelín Pineda scored on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute, Érick Sánchez added a goal in the 87th and Mexico beat Costa Rica 2-0 Saturday night to reach the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals.

Mexico will play Guatemala or Jamaica on Wednesday at Las Vegas for a berth in the final on July 16 at Inglewood, California.

Pineda got his second goal of the tournament and ninth in 58 international appearances, sending his kick to the left of goalkeeper Kevin Chamorro, who reacted the other way. Mexico was awarded the penalty by Honduran referee Saíd Martínez when Kendall Waston charged into the back of Henry Martín.

Orbelín Pineda’s CLINICAL penalty finish gives Mexico a 1-0 lead over Costa Rica

Sánchez entered in the 84th minute and scored his second international goal, from Roberto Alvarado’s cutback pass.

Érick Sánchez’s BEAUTIFUL finish seals Mexico’s 2-0 victory over Costa Rica

In the first game, Panama routed invited guest Qatar 4-0 and advanced to a semifinal against the United States or Canada on Wednesday at San Diego. Ismael Díaz scored a hat trick in a span of just over nine minutes of the second half.

Édgar Bárcenas put Panama ahead in the 19th, and Díaz added goals in the 56th, 63rd and 65th minutes.

The U.S. plays Canada on Sunday at Cincinnati in the second game of a doubleheader opening with Guatemala-Jamaica.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Mexico Costa Rica Gold Cup

GOLD CUP trending

Mexico vs. Costa Rica: Odds, time, TV, how to watch, pick – 2023 Gold Cup



2023 Gold Cup Schedule, Bracket: How to watch, results, TV, stadiums



USMNT vs. Canada: Odds, time, TV, how to watch, pick – 2023 Gold Cup



USMNT will play Canada in Gold Cup quarterfinal Sunday



CONCACAF Gold Cup winners: Complete list of champions



USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Odds, time, TV, how to watch, pick – 2023 Gold Cup



Is Gold Cup a harbinger for USMNT World Cup success?



Takeaways from USMNT’s 6-0 Gold Cup rout of Trinidad and Tobago



Mexico wins Group B despite 1-0 loss to runners-up Qatar



Get more from Gold Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

