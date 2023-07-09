Home » Mexico beats Costa Rica 2-0 to advance to CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal
Orbelín Pineda scored on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute, Érick Sánchez added a goal in the 87th and Mexico beat Costa Rica 2-0 Saturday night to reach the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals.

Mexico will play Guatemala or Jamaica on Wednesday at Las Vegas for a berth in the final on July 16 at Inglewood, California.

Pineda got his second goal of the tournament and ninth in 58 international appearances, sending his kick to the left of goalkeeper Kevin Chamorro, who reacted the other way. Mexico was awarded the penalty by Honduran referee Saíd Martínez when Kendall Waston charged into the back of Henry Martín.

Orbelín Pineda’s CLINICAL penalty finish gives Mexico a 1-0 lead over Costa Rica

Sánchez entered in the 84th minute and scored his second international goal, from Roberto Alvarado’s cutback pass.

Érick Sánchez’s BEAUTIFUL finish seals Mexico’s 2-0 victory over Costa Rica

In the first game, Panama routed invited guest Qatar 4-0 and advanced to a semifinal against the United States or Canada on Wednesday at San Diego. Ismael Díaz scored a hat trick in a span of just over nine minutes of the second half.

Édgar Bárcenas put Panama ahead in the 19th, and Díaz added goals in the 56th, 63rd and 65th minutes.

The U.S. plays Canada on Sunday at Cincinnati in the second game of a doubleheader opening with Guatemala-Jamaica.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

