Mexico canceled over homophobic chants

Hot on and off the pitch: USA vs Mexico in CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals (IMAGO / USA TODAY Network / IMAGO / Lucas Peltier)

CONCACAF, the continental federation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean, wrote in a statement on Friday that it strongly condemned the discriminatory chanting of some fans. Referee Ivan Barton from El Salvadaor interrupted the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals in Las Vegas because of the shouts.

He didn’t allow the announced twelve minutes of overtime in the heated game with four red cards, but broke off after eight minutes when calls came up again. “These incidents were extremely disappointing and clouded the actually positive reason to present high-quality football in our region,” wrote the association?

This region will soon host the biggest tournament of all: the Men’s World Championship. The tournament will be held in 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico. And Mexico has been in the focus of the associations for years because of the homophobic calls.

“Puto” calls brought ghost games to Mexico

Specifically, it’s all about “puto” calls. This refers to male prostitutes. The calls are often directed at opposing goalkeepers at the goal kick. For years, the association has also argued in Mexico that the term has several meanings and does not necessarily have to be homophobic. Associations like FIFA and groups that work against discrimination see things differently. Mexico has been punished for this for years. The association got away with the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. In qualifying for the 2018 World Cup and at the 2018 World Cup in Russia itself, there were fines for the shouts.

At the end of 2021, in the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar, things got serious for Mexico because of the calls. Two games without fans were the verdict of FIFA. The penalty was later reduced to one game, but the association no longer feared for its reputation, but even for the World Cup.

Mexico’s association launched campaigns in vain

“It starts with fines, playing a ghost game or two. But it can go further with deduction of points, grading of games and exclusion from a competition or tournament. That’s the situation,” said Yon De Luisa, president of the Mexican Association, at the time to the media. The association launched a campaign that initially referred primarily to the sporting consequences, but did not problematize homophobic calls. “Call what you want – but nothing that takes us out of the game,” it said.

Later there was a video in which the federation announced that the calls belong “in the past” and “do not correspond to the values ​​of Mexico today”. The campaigns obviously didn’t work, Mexico still has the same problem.

CONCACAF and FIFA chose clear words against discrimination

The world association FIFA and the continental association CONCACAF had presented campaigns against discrimination shortly before the game in the USA. “What’s wrong is wrong,” reads CONCACAF’s campaign. “Our message to fans is clear: come to our competitions and support your teams with passion and joy, but that should never cross the line into offensive or discriminatory language,” said CONCACAF Secretary General Philippe Moggio.

FIFA set up a task force against discrimination this week. In 2016, FIFA abolished a similar anti-racism working group, saying its work was complete. “It is very important not only to talk about racism and discrimination, but to act decisively and persuasively,” said FIFA President Infantino at the launch of the new campaign. “There can be no football when there is racism! So we have to interrupt the games. The referees have this option in FIFA competitions,” he said, referring to the three-stage plan. “Action must be taken at all levels, including at national level. Everyone must understand that and we will go to the end together.”

What’s next for Mexico? With their campaigns, the associations have put themselves under pressure to back up their words with deeds. The question now is how they will deal with a host of the 2026 World Cup who, like the USA and Canada, is already qualified. CONCACAF said they are in the process of gathering more details and reports from security personnel and the referee. “We will be making a further statement shortly.”