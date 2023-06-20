Home » Mexico, coach Cocca away after the flop in the Nations League – Football
The Football Federation of Mexico has fired national team manager Diego Cocca after the team’s flop at the Nations League Concacaf. The Central Americans were defeated last Thursday in the semifinals by the USA. The Argentinian coach Cocca was chosen last February and should have led Mexico in the next Concacaf Gold Cup which kicks off this Saturday. However, after a 3-0 defeat by the United States in the Nations League semi-final followed by Sunday’s struggled 1-0 win over Panama, the Mexican Football Federation chose to make a sudden switch.

“The natural thing to do would be to wait for the Gold Cup to finish, but today we have no time to waste; so I’m letting you know that I have made the decision to terminate the contracts of Diego Martin Cocca and his staff,” said the president of the Juan Carlos Rodriguez Football Federation in press conference. Mexican coach Jaime Lozano will take charge of the national team for the Gold Cup on an interim basis, Rodriguez said. The Nations League Concacaf was the latest in a string of disappointing performances by Mexico, who failed to progress past the group stage at last year’s World Cup.

