Mexico – Costa Rica 2:0, Mexico’s footballers are in the semi-finals of the Gold Cup, still aiming for the ninth title

The Mexicans decided their ninth consecutive championship semi-final appearance in the second half. Orbelín Pineda opened the scoring from a penalty in the 52nd minute, and in the end Érick Sánchez sealed the victory for the favorite shortly after his arrival on the pitch.

The Mexicans will play the winner of the Guatemala-Jamaica match for a place in the finals. Panama will face either defending champion USA or Canada.

Gold Cup, Football Championship of North and Central America in the USA and Canada – quarter-finals: Panama – Qatar 4:0 (1:0) Goals: 56, 63 and 65. I. Díaz, 19. Bárcenas. Mexico – Costa Rica 2: 0 (0:0) Goals: 52. Pineda from pen., 87. É. Sanchez.

