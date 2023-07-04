Mexico Faces Difficult Test Against Honduras in Semifinals of Central American and Caribbean Games

Title: Mexico Seeks Semifinal Victory against Honduras in Central American and Caribbean Games

Subtitle: El Tri aims to secure gold medal and redeem themselves after a challenging match against El Salvador

Mexico’s U-23 national team, known as El Tri, will be facing a tough challenge against Honduras in the semifinal game of the Central American and Caribbean Games. With aspirations to win the gold medal and make their mark in the tournament, the Mexican team is keen on delivering their best performance and satisfying their loyal fanbase.

Led by coach Gerardo Espinoza, the team faced difficulties in their previous match against El Salvador. However, their focus is now solely on showcasing their capabilities and making amends for their previous performance. Aztec defender Óscar Villa shared the team’s determination to overcome their obstacles.

Villa stated, “Like all the games, as it was with the Dominican Republic, as it was with El Salvador, I believe that in these instances Mexico has been the rival to beat, so we see it as complicated as the rivals we have had, but we are a group that has great players and we are going for everything.”

Mexico secured their place in the semifinals with four points, defeating the Dominican Republic 2-0 and battling to a 1-1 draw against El Salvador. The players acknowledge that this tournament is a unique opportunity to prove their skills, as it is the only official tournament for the Under-23 category following their failure to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We know that for those in the Under-23 category, this is one of the few official tournaments we have, and since we arrived here in El Salvador, the goal has been the gold medal,” Villa added.

El Tri has a successful history in the Central American Games, having won six gold medals out of the 12 finals they have reached. They aim to tip the balance positively in this edition held in El Salvador. The last time they secured gold was in 2014 in Veracruz, while the team’s performance in the 2018 Barranquilla edition fell short as they were eliminated in the Group Phase. The current Under-23 team is determined to return to the podium, but they must first overcome a formidable Honduran team to secure a medal.

Defender Miguel Gómez shared his thoughts on the challenges they face, stating, “I think that all rivals have their degree of difficulty, they all have their factors, and one of them is recovery. I think that the details are important, from this moment, they play a significant part and that is what we are focused on.”

Mexican fans eager to watch the thrilling semifinal clash can catch the game on Tuesday, July 4, at 4:00 p.m. (central Mexico time). The broadcast will be available on Claros Sports‘ YouTube channel, with minute-by-minute updates also set to be published.

