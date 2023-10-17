Mexico Faces Tough Test against Germany: Lozano’s Lineup and Strategy Revealed

Very tough test for the Mexican National Team and Jaime Lozano. This Tuesday, October 17, the Aztec team will face Germany, one of the great powers in the world, and despite the long step it had taken, it seems to have recovered its memory with its new coach, Julian Nagelsmann.

Remember that you can enjoy this meeting on the Azteca Deportes screens: Azteca 7, aztecadeportes.com and the Azteca Deportes App, at 5:50 PM (central Mexico time), with the Deus of the narration from Philadelphia, at Financial Lincoln Field, home of the NFL Eagles.

This is Mexico’s possible lineup to face Germany

For this match, Jaime Lozano’s 11 could have modifications with respect to the starters that were against Ghana, and it is likely that Santiago Giménez will jump from the beginning, and once again, Guillermo Ochoa, would repeat, in fact, since the ‘Jimmy’ is in charge of the Aztec team, he has played every minute.

Goalkeeper: Memo Ochoa

Defenders: Kevin Álvarez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, and Jesús Gallardo

Midfielders: Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo, and Luis Chávez

Forwards: Orbelín Pineda, Santiago Giménez, Chucky Lozano

Jaime Lozano explains why Santiago Giménez does not start every game

In a Press Conference, Lozano responded to the Mexican fans and explained the reason why Santi Giménez is not a starter, despite the good moment he is experiencing: “They are preparation matches, and we have the opportunity to see more forwards. During the Gold Cup, I didn’t make that many changes either, they played practically the same ones; These games are for preparation and that is why all the teams take them, to see other options,” he assured. He also shared that Santi has been a starter, since against Australia he started at the start and then ended up coming off the bench, then he entered the second half against Uzbekistan, the same case as against Ghana, where he also had minutes as a substitute.