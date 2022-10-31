Here are the words of the protagonists who climbed the podium of the Mexican GP: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen dominated the Mexican Grand Prix, clinching his 14th win of the season and setting a new record in Formula 1 history. Lewis Hamilton finished second, while home idol Sergio Perez finished third. These are the words of the protagonists of the podium.

Max Verstappen — “The start helped me for the rest of the race. The strategy was different, we had good pace and the result is incredible. The medium tires worked. I’ve never seen such an audience,” said the Dutchman. “The numbers are what they are. It has been an incredible season, we are enjoying it and we are still enjoying it”, he concluded regarding the record that had just been set.

Lewis Hamilton — Runner-up in the race, the seven-time world champion expressed bitterness over a tire strategy that he said was wrong: “Mexico gave us a lot of love, I was close to Red Bull but they were fast. They had a better strategy with the tires. Tires. The choice of the medium was not positive at the beginning, we should have started with the soft ones. Then with the hard ones the car was not well balanced “.

Sergio Perez — "I did my best at the start. We went off the track slightly, it was difficult to follow Hamilton," said home hero Sergio Perez. "I had to settle for third place. I thought I was closer but still it's a nice podium, I wanted more but third place is positive. My people are incredible: thank you very much for the support to all the fans", he concluded .