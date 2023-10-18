Mexico to Face Honduras in Crucial Qualifier for 2024 Copa America

Mexico to Face Honduras in Quest for Copa America Ticket

Oct 18, 2023, 00:43 ET

UNITED STATES — The Mexico national team is set to face Honduras in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League, scheduled to begin in November.

The upcoming FIFA Date, the last one of this year, will see the Aztec team taking on the Catrachos in a bid to secure a spot in the next Copa América, held in the summer of 2024 and featuring teams from both Concacaf and Conmebol.

Honduras, as the second worst classified team, will be up against Mexico in the next phase of the tournament.

The first leg of the qualifying round is scheduled for November 16 in Tegucigalpa, followed by the return leg on November 20 in Mexico, with venues yet to be confirmed.

Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico, and the United States have already secured their places in the quarterfinals due to their FIFA ranking.

Trinidad and Tobago, after losing to Curacao, will go head-to-head against the United States. The other key matchups include Panama versus Costa Rica and Canada versus Jamaica.

The four winners of the quarterfinals in League A, or the semifinalists of the Nations League, will earn their ticket to the Copa América. Meanwhile, the four losing teams will compete in a playoff to determine the last two participants.

Guillermo Ochoa, the Mexican goalkeeper, emphasized their focus on the qualifying matches of the Nations League.

“Now, our goal is to face Honduras, maintain the same intensity and conviction, and secure a place in the Copa América. We have put the past behind us and must now concentrate on these upcoming games,” Ochoa explained.

This highly anticipated matchup between Mexico and Honduras will undoubtedly be one to watch, as both teams strive for the opportunity to compete in one of the most prestigious tournaments in international soccer.

Share this: Facebook

X

