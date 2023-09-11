Mexico to Face Uzbekistan in Friendly Match as Jimmy Lozano Makes His Debut as Technical Director

Mexico to face Uzbekistan in Jimmy Lozano’s first match as technical director of Mexican National Team

Mexico, after winning the 2023 Gold Cup, is set to have a friendly match against Uzbekistan as part of their preparation for the 2026 World Cup. The match will take place on Tuesday, September 12, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

Following their victory in the Gold Cup with a last-minute goal by Santiago Giménez against Panama, the Mexican National Team is eager to start their journey towards the 2026 World Cup. This World Cup will be jointly organized by Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Ahead of the match against Uzbekistan, Mexico will face Australia at AT&T Stadium. This friendly match will provide further preparation for the team.

Uzbekistan, on the other hand, has had a mixed record in their recent games, with three wins, one draw, and one loss. They will also have a prior friendly match against the United States.

The Mexico vs Uzbekistan match will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Central Mexico time. The Mercedes Benz Stadium is expected to ignite with excitement as both teams face off in their second match on this FIFA Date.

For those looking to watch the match, it will be broadcasted on both TUDN and Azteca Deportes. These channels have traditionally covered the matches of the Mexican National Team and will ensure fans can experience all the emotions as Jimmy Lozano leads the team in his first FIFA Date as technical director of El Tri.