MEZZALAMA TROPHY 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

The XXIII edition of the Mezzalama Trophy is upon us, 208 teams made up of three elements each will start on Saturday morning at 5:30 from Breuil-Cervinia. The finish line of the “Maratona dei Ghiacciai” will be in Gressoney-La-Trinité, to reach it the competitors will have to travel 45 kilometers with a positive difference in altitude of 3272 meters and face no less than three four thousand meters, the peak of Castore (4126 m), the Naso dei Lyskamm and the Rock of discovery (4177 m).

Adriano Favre and the Alpine guides involved in preparing the route have done an immense job in recent days. «The course is ready – said the technical director – today we managed to prepare all the more difficult parts. The contribution of about 20 centimeters of snow the day before yesterday gave a significant help in giving the glacier a winter look. Between Thursday and Friday some more snow is expected and as a result we are confident that the original route will not be changed. So the passage to the Quintino Sella Refuge is confirmed by following the original tracks as per the script. The work of preparing and making the track safe was huge and truly intense, the guides involved were stubborn and gave us an excellent race course. My recommendation for competitors is to respect all the rules of “engagement” that will be communicated at the briefing and will be enforced during the race. At high altitude the conditions are delicate and it is absolutely necessary to respect all the deliveries to ensure that the day takes place in maximum safety”.

As for the Mezzalama Jeunes, reserved for the U16, U18 and U20 youth categories, it will start in the Gabiet area at 8:30. The route designed by the alpine guides François Cazzanelli and Emirk Favre will develop towards the Orestes Hütte refuge, the Colle della Salza and the Canalino dell’Aquila. The finish will be right under the banner of the Mezzalama Trophy in Gressoney La Trinité: an opportunity for future ski mountaineering champions to experience the thrill of crossing the finish line like a true mezzalamista.

The Mezzalama Trophy will also award the final points to decree the winner, for the two-year period 2022-2023, of the prestigious La Grande Course circuit. The provisional classification of the circuit sees the athlete of the Army Sports Center, Matteo Eydallin, in the lead with 732 points. Behind him on equal merit with 686 points Martin Stofner and Filippo Beccari.

In the women’s field, the French champion Axelle Gachet Mollaret shares the first position with her compatriot Emily Harrop with 600 points. The blue Ilaria Veronese is third with 534 points, but watch out for Elena Nicolini.

Once again for this edition, the Mezzalama Trophy Foundation has worked hard to make the spectacle of the Monte Rosa glaciers available via live web streaming to all enthusiasts who will not be able to have skis on their feet to follow the race on Saturday morning. The streaming will start at 8:15 and will be visible on the social channels of the Mezzalama Trophy, on the SdM face page and on the website www.trofeomezzalama.it

For those lucky enough to experience the thrill of the Mezzalama firsthand, the Breuil-Cervinia/Plateau Rosa lifts will open from 5 to 8. The lifts on the Gabiet/Passo dei Salati/Punta Indren stretch, on the other hand, will open at 6 :30. The price for the use of the lifts will be 10€.