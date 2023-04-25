MEZZALAMA TROPHY 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

The start of the XXIII Mezzalama Trophy is very close: Saturday morning at 5:30 from the center of Breuil-Cervinia 206 teams (17 nations) will leave for the long ride on the Monte Rosa glaciers with destination Gressoney-La-Trinité. The finish line is 45 kilometers away and to reach it the athletes will touch three four-thousanders (the summit of Castore (4126 m), the Naso dei Lyskamm and the Rock of discovery (4177 m)) for a positive difference in height of 3272 metres.

The weather forecasts, drawn up by Luca Mercalli’s Meteorological Society which supports the Mezzalama Trophy, announced an improvement in conditions after the snowfall of recent days, starting from Friday night. On Saturday the sky will be partly to partly cloudy with high clouds and cloud banks at medium-high altitudes with temperatures of -11/-6 degrees at 4000 metres.

Matteo Eydallin, winner of 5 editions of the Mezzalama Trophy, will race in team with Davide Magnini and Robert Antonioli. This is the team that is given as favourites, but the Alpini from the Army Sports Center will have to defend themselves from the attacks of the French team made up of Samuel Equy, Xavier Gachet and Matheo Jacquemoud. Not to mention that William Boffelli, Federico Nicolini and Alex Oberbacher who make up the CAMP team will also want to conquer a place on the podium. Eyes also on the international team of the Austrian Jakob Herrmann with the Swiss Werner Marti and Martin Anthamatten and on the team of Michele Boscacci, Nadir Maquet and Maximilien Drion Du Chapois.

In the women’s field, the predictions are in favor of the Army Sports Center team that lines up Giulia Murada, Alba De Silvestro and Giulia Compagnoni. The French Candice and Léna Bonnel with Perrine Gindre and the team of Marianna Jagercikova (SK), Elena Nicolini (ITA) and Iwona Januszyk (PL) will make the challenge of the Azzurri tough.

The video streaming to follow the competition will start at 8:15 and will also be visible on the SdM social channels

Silvano Gadin, historical voice of the “Maratona dei Ghiacciai”, will have as correspondents Maurizio Torri, Elisa Calcamuggi and Dennis Brunod.

For those who have chosen to experience the thrill of the Mezzalama firsthand, the Breuil-Cervinia/Plateau Rosa lifts will open from 5 to 8. The lifts with the Gabiet/Passo dei Salati/Punta Indren section will open at 6:30 . The price for the use of the lifts will be 10€.