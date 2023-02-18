In these first days of registration opening, we can say that the desire to get involved by participating in the legendary most famous ski mountaineering competition in the world was already in the athletes’ competitive programs.

In these first teams, in addition to some Italian teams, the majority of athletes are foreigners, Austria, Andorra, Switzerland, France, Spain, USA, Poland, Bulgaria, Norway and Germany. Who knows if the ceiling of 300 teams established by the Foundation will be reached before 12 April, the closing date for entries.

Wearing the Mezzalama Trophy bib is not easy: all competitors must attach a mountaineering curriculum together with the application form, which will be evaluated by the technical director Adriano Favre and his staff. A mountaineering curriculum, yes, because it will not be enough to be good athletes to be on the starting line of Breuil-Cervinia, first of all you will need to be mountaineers with excellent ability to move on a rope, at high altitudes, in a difficult terrain like that of the glaciers of Monte Rosa. It is clear that those who have already classified in past editions of the Trophy or have raced some other competition included in the prestigious “La Grande Course” circuit will already have the credentials to wear the bib of the XXIII edition.

As far as the regulation is concerned, it was decided to include an ice screw in the mandatory equipment, a fundamental tool for belaying yourself on the ice in case of danger. This decision was taken due to the conditions of the glacier, unfortunately due to the scarce snowfalls of recent years, there are many stretches of green ice.

The Mezzalama Jeunes will also take place on 22 April, which will take place in Gressoney-La-Trinite in conjunction with the Mezzalama Trophy. The young athletes, the future of ski mountaineering, will experience a moment of celebration and joy together with all the other mezzalamists and will cross the finish line of the Seniors, welcomed by the warmth of the cheering public.