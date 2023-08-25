MEZZOLDO – CA’ SAN MARCO

A splendid sunny day accompanied the athletes in the 7km that from Mezzoldo lead to the Casa Cantoniera of Passo San Marco, after just under 1000m of elevation gain. The organizing company, present at the start in compact ranks with 26 athletes, dominated the men’s podium. Alex Baldaccini snatched victory in 42’18”.

Double success for him given that he was also busy at an organizational level: «We are happy that the race was successful in terms of participants, this is an injection of confidence that will spur us to do better in future editions. As far as I’m concerned, I’m happy to have won the trophy in memory of Balicco, a person who has done a lot for our sport». At just under 30” the strong climber from Roncobello Vincenzo Milesi earned the silver medal of the day and the young man, born in 2001, Manuel Zani, closed the podium. In the immediately following positions, many good-level names, such as Fabio Pasini (Recastello), former blue cross-country skier, Matteo Bonzi (Atl. Valle Brembana), William Boffelli (GS Orobie), and Francesco Bongio (CSI Morbegno), blue at the recent World Cup in Innsbruck.

In the women’s competition, however, the affirmation of Nives Carobbio (Atl. Paratico), always present and often winning in these competitions, appears clear, who precedes Helene Papetti (Atl. Valle Brembana) by more than 2’30”. Barbara Sangalli (AS Premana) from Premana completes the podium.

The classification by company was inevitably won by GS Orobie.

The organizational appointments for the GS Orobie will continue with the Vertical Zucco on 10 September, together with the guys from the GESP of San Pellegrino Terme.

