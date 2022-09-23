Home Sports Mi Yuting: Satisfied with his performance in Tianyuan War, he will continue to play in the Weijia and World Championships – yqqlm
Mi Yuting: Satisfied with his performance in Tianyuan War, he will continue to play in the Weijia and World Championships – yqqlm

Mi Yuting: Satisfied with his performance in Tianyuan War, he will continue to play in the Weijia and World Championships – yqqlm

Original title: Mi Yuting: Satisfied with his performance in the Tianyuan War, he will continue to play in the Weijia and World Championships

Mi Yuting

On September 23, the third game of the 36th “Tongli Cup” China Go Tianyuan Challenge Tournament was finished in Tongli Ancient Town, Jiangsu Province. Mi Yuting’s 9th dan defeated Gu Zihao’s 9th dan with a total score of 2: 1 The challenge is successful and becomes a new Tianyuan.

After the game, Mi Yuting was interviewed by reporters.

Mi Yuting in the game

Reporter: Congratulations to Mi Yuting for winning the title of Tianyuan, how are you feeling now?

Mi Yuting:I am very happy that I achieved my pre-match goal.

Reporter: Comment on today’s tiebreaker.

Mi Yuting:I haven’t seen AI yet, but I feel it’s okay. The layout may not be very good, and then I think it has always been ok.

Reporter: Make an evaluation of your own performance throughout Sanfanqi.

Mi Yuting:Overall, I am quite satisfied, and I can play every chess game. I didn’t hold back in the second round, and the first and third rounds were okay.

reporter:What are your goals for the next game?

Mi Yuting:There are also armors in the back, as well as the world game. Hope to be able to play their own level and play good chess.

