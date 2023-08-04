Home » Mia Fishel: Chelsea sign American forward as Emma Hayes hails ‘elite’ new arrival
Women’s Super League champions Chelsea have signed American forward Mia Fishel on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old joins from Mexican club Tigres, with whom she won a league title last year.

Fishel received a first United States call-up in 2020 but has yet to make her international debut.

She told Chelsea’s website: “I’m super excited, it’s a dream come true and everything that I’ve worked for since I was a kid.

“It’s all worth it and it’s all paid off because now I’m playing for one of the best clubs in the world.”

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said: “Mia is an exceptional finisher whose box presence and movement make her elite. She can also create something from nothing and her prime years are to come.”

Fishel was top scorer as Tigres won the Apertura title in the Liga MX Femenil last season, with the Monterrey-based team taking the honours for the opening half of the campaign that is split into two championships.

