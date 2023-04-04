Status: 4/4/2023 11:16 p.m

Bastian Schweinsteiger misses the “Mia san mia” at Bayern Munich – and talks about the reasons for the separation from coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Bastian Schweinsteiger has noticed a change in the management style of FC Bayern Munich. “This ‘Mia san mia’ is a bit lost compared to maybe ten years ago or other times”, said the sports show football expert as part of the DFB Cup quarter-finals between Munich and SC Freiburg (1: 2). That also has something to do with the characters, said the longtime Bayern star on Tuesday evening (April 4th, 2023).

Criticism also from Lothar Matthäus

Schweinsteiger thus confirmed the statements by Lothar Matthäus, which had caused a stir in the past few days. The familial, protective self-image of the Bavarians, the “mia san mia”, is no longer there, “partially trampled” been, the record national player had judged.

FC Bayern was surprised by the Matthäus statements and also contradicted him. The debate flared up after Julian Nagelsmann left – the ex-coach had apparently found out about his imminent dismissal from the media.

“I believe that looking back, there should be insight from every side,” said Schweinsteiger. “Not everything was always perfect. Everyone also learns a little bit in their new position, that’s normal.”

Schweinsteiger on Nagelsmann’s “missing wire”

Nagelsmann is a good coach, said Schweinsteiger, “But FC Bayern is another station. You need an open ear, you have to listen to something from time to time, sometimes take advice. I don’t know exactly whether he always did that or not. “

The great Bayern coaches Ottmar Hitzfeld, Jupp Heynckes and Hansi Flick have shown what is important in Munich, said Schweinsteiger. “You have to be good with the players and be able to reach everyone in the squad. It has been heard that not every player was on good terms.”

Schweinsteiger: “Tactics are not always crucial”

At Bayern, tactics are not always decisive, but a coach has to “sometimes making it a little bit easier, talking to the players and making them better – that’s crucial”, said Schweinsteiger.