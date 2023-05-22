Home » Miami after third win shortly before entering the NBA finals
Sports

Miami after third win shortly before entering the NBA finals

by admin
Miami after third win shortly before entering the NBA finals

The three-time champions Miami Heat are one win away from making the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals series. On Sunday evening (local time) the Florida team beat the Boston Celtics 128-102 in front of their home crowd and are clearly leading 3-0 in the final of the Eastern Conference.

APA/AFP/Getty Images/Megan Briggs

So far in NBA history, every team that has won the first three games of a best-of-seven series has advanced to the next round. Already on Tuesday evening (local time) Miami has the first match ball in its own hall.

Jimmy Butler, who has been outstanding in the playoffs so far, had a mixed 16 points at Miami, but that didn’t matter because Gabe Vincent had a career-best 29 points. For the Celtics, Jason Taytum disappointed with just 14 points.

More see National Basketball Association

See also  "Explain it to me!". JJ Redick comes in for Ja Morant's defense

You may also like

Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr sent off...

Butler and Adebayo dispense trust in everyone

for the senators, there are “not too many...

Inter: Barella and the air of the Premier...

Konečný defended his position in the executive committee...

The 2023 Suzhou Housing Construction System Workers Sports...

GIORDANO COTTUR, A TRIESTE SUBSCRIBER FOR THE PODIUM...

Football: Real-Star: “Racism is normal in La Liga”

Spalletti: “Future? It’s all clear, there’s only one...

Embarrassment on the pitch in Rome: a cell...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy