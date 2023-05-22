Miami after third win shortly before entering the NBA finals

The three-time champions Miami Heat are one win away from making the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals series. On Sunday evening (local time) the Florida team beat the Boston Celtics 128-102 in front of their home crowd and are clearly leading 3-0 in the final of the Eastern Conference.

APA/AFP/Getty Images/Megan Briggs



So far in NBA history, every team that has won the first three games of a best-of-seven series has advanced to the next round. Already on Tuesday evening (local time) Miami has the first match ball in its own hall.

Jimmy Butler, who has been outstanding in the playoffs so far, had a mixed 16 points at Miami, but that didn’t matter because Gabe Vincent had a career-best 29 points. For the Celtics, Jason Taytum disappointed with just 14 points.

