Miami beats Denver to tie

Miami, thanks in particular to 23 points from Gabriel Vincent, symbol of an address found at long distance, won (111-108) in Denver, Sunday June 4, on the floor of the Ball Arena, to equalize with a victory everywhere in the 2023 NBA Finals. The Heat, who are seeking a fourth title, in fact regain the advantage of the floor, before welcoming the Nuggets, in search of a first coronation, Wednesday for the third meeting. The first team with four wins will be crowned champions.

Nikola Jokic, ultra-dominant and at the top of his game, with 41 points scored (11 rebounds), however, did not prevent the victory of Miami, which started and ended the meeting very strongly, after surviving a second quarter- Denver fire time, which counted up to 15 units ahead.

Because as instructed by their coach, Erik Spoelstra, the day before – “Take the shots and catch fire!” » –, the Foridians managed to find the target behind the arc, where they had sinned three evenings earlier, by succeeding 17 of their 35 attempts. Gabriel, author of a 4/6, led by example after Mike Strus, weighed down by an 0/9 in the first game, planted his first four banderillas in the first quarter, before, of course, missing the six following (14 points).

“That’s a final”

Whatever, the momentum was collective for the Heat, where Jimmy Butler also found colors (21 points, 9 assists) by taking more responsibility in the last quarter, after Bam Adebayo was once again exemplary (21 points, 9 rebounds). More aggression, more skill and better defense also put Miami on the road to success.

Because if Erik Spolestra’s players could not prevent Jokic from being overwhelming, they concentrated a lot of effort to limit the impact of his teammates. “That’s a final, claimed the latter at the microphone of NBA TV. We know we had to do something defensively. This is the most important thing for us, because we also knew that we can score, we have confidence in our players. »

Jamal Murray has long borne the brunt of the Heat’s deterrent force, even if his 10 points in money-time (out of 18 in total, 10 assists) shook the Heat, until his buzzer shot to try to snatch an extension, which ultimately did not take place.

