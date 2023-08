Two contracts for the Miami Heat that integrate the roster with two different additions. Adrian Wojnarowski reports on the two-way with Jamal Cain, already on the field for 18 games last year with Spoelstra’s team, while Shams Charania reports on the Exhibit 10 agreement for training camp with Alondes Williams, seen between the G-League and the NBA (one game with the Nets) in 2022/23.

