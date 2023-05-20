Miami extinguishes Boston for a second time in the Eastern Conference Finals

Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler (red jersey) forehead to forehead with Celtics player Grant Williams on May 19, 2023 in Boston. ADAM GLANZMAN / AFP

Grant Williams has learned a lesson: never provoke Jimmy Butler. Author of a three-point basket giving his team a significant advantage in the last quarter (96-87), the Boston Celtics player had the bad idea to room the Miami Heat star.

Consequence after a front-to-front altercation between the two players: the Florida number 22 saw red, and took things in hand to start the recovery of his team which will then align a scathing 24-9.

Upon arrival, the Heat again beat the Celtics on their floor (111-105) to now lead two wins to zero in the Eastern Conference final, Friday, May 19, in the NBA playoffs. Miami will now receive its opponent twice with the aim of pocketing the series to reach the grand final of the championship.

Read also: NBA: Denver Nuggets break against Los Angeles Lakers

“I’m always there when it gets competitive”

” What happened ? It was healthy competition! Jimmy Butler said of his heat stroke with Williams. I love it, I’m always there when it gets competitive. I like to talk sometimes, as long as we’re on the right path. It’s okay with me. »

In addition to Butler and his 27 points in total, the Florida franchise was able to count on the replacement Caleb Martin, particularly effective with 25 points, and on the pivot Bam Adebayo dominating inside (22 points, 16 rebounds).

Boston, which was imperative to react after the loss of game number one two days earlier, did not succeed, despite the efforts of Jayson Tatum, author of 34 points. Last year’s finalist is in very great danger. Game 3 is on Sunday and promises to be hot in Florida.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers NBA: at the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama takes over from Tony Parker