The Miami Heat found Jimmy Butler and beat the New York Knicks 105-86 in Game 3 of the series to take 2-1.

Despite shooting 39% from the field, 22% from the arc, Miami’s defense made the difference.

Per Miami 28 for Butler, 17+12 for Adebayo, 19 for Strus, 14 for Lowry.

For the Knicks 10+14 by Randle, 20 by Brunson, 15+12 by Hart, 14 by Barrett, 12 by Quickley.