Miami Grand Prix: World champion Max Verstappen sets rapid pace in second practice

Max Verstappen set an imposing pace in Friday practice at the Miami Grand Prix as he headed the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

The world champion was 0.385 seconds quicker than Sainz, with Leclerc just 0.083secs further adrift.

Leclerc crashed late in the session during the race-sim runs, causing a red flag and limiting teams’ abilities to assess their cars on heavy fuel loads.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was fourth, 0.489secs off team-mate Verstappen.

The Mexican, who is six points adrift of Verstappen in the championship and said on Thursday that he would have to be “perfect” to have a chance of challenging for the title this year, said he had had a difficult day.

“We tried some new parts in FP1 that didn’t work here,” Perez said. “I have a lot to improve. We’ll make changes and I hope to get back in front. It’s going to be a difficult track.”

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was fifth, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion’s team-mate George Russell, who headed Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two in first practice, was down in 15th, struggling to get a lap time out of the car.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Williams driver Alex Albon completed the top 10.

Leclerc crashed with about eight minutes to go. The rear twitched through the long right-hander at Turn Seven; Leclerc caught the moment but could not stop the car nosing into the barriers.

The front-right corner and front wing were damaged but the new floor introduced as an upgrade by Ferrari this weekend appeared unscathed.

Drivers had only just begun their race runs at the time, their attempts to gather data already frustrated by heavy traffic on the temporary street circuit around the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium.

The session did resume after the accident, but the lost time meant all the drivers will go into Saturday with very limited information as to their race pace.

And it meant the usual comparisons between the cars on full tanks – which can provide a more accurate analysis of true pace than the one-off headline lap times – were not applicable.

In the first session, two drivers damaged their cars, Nico Hulkenberg crashing his Haas at Turn Three and Alpha Tauri’s Nyck de Vries spinning and brushing the wall half way around the lap.