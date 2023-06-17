Home » Miami Heat e Phoenix Suns in pole position per Bradley Beal
Second The Athletic the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat are the two favorite franchises for the race to Bradley Beal, guard of the Washington Wizards ever closer to a trade.

Shams Charania, however, does not indicate the offers made by the two teams, limiting himself to saying that in recent days Phoenix has become a credible suitor for the ex Florida guard.

In the event of an agreement with Suns or Heat, the hypothesis of using the No Trade Clause included in the five-year contract worth over 220 million signed by Beal last summer seems to be excluded.

