Home Sports Miami Heat in the front row in the race to Kevin Love
Sports

Miami Heat in the front row in the race to Kevin Love

by admin
Miami Heat in the front row in the race to Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are favorites to sign Kevin Love, reports Shams Charania.

The former UCLA big man has yet to agree with the Cleveland Cavs for the buyout.

Before coming out of Coach Bickerstaff’s rotation, Love was scoring 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

See also  Jonathan Milan world champion: "It's fantastic and maybe I'll try again today ..."

You may also like

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City: Chris Wood denies...

Inter, Dimarco tempted by Atletico Madrid?

the ghost network that awards the victory in...

Biathlon World Cup, gold for Italy in the...

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu died in the February...

NC Bitonto: «Activities suspended due to repression»

Kvaratskhelia and his great goal against Sassuolo —...

Collagen for tendons: why it’s important if you...

Valencia tries to block Chris Jones

Snooker Welsh Open: 3 Chinese players make it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy