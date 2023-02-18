7
The Miami Heat are favorites to sign Kevin Love, reports Shams Charania.
The former UCLA big man has yet to agree with the Cleveland Cavs for the buyout.
Before coming out of Coach Bickerstaff’s rotation, Love was scoring 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
The Miami Heat have emerged as leaders to sign five-time All-Star Kevin Love after he completes buyout with Cleveland, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Interested teams believe Miami’s ability to offer a defined role and playoff positioning are leading factors.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 18, 2023