Miami Heat, right hand invoice for Tyler Herro

Miami Heat shooter Tyler Herro fractured his right hand late in the second quarter of the Eastern playoff opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro was injured diving to retrieve a loose ball. “He won’t play the next game, then we’ll see,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after their 130-117 win over the Bucks. Herro had scored 12 points in the first half, contributing to the Heat’s 68-55 lead over the Bucks.

“You can’t fully compensate for what Tyler is to our team, but everyone has to do their part,” said Jimmy Butler. This was the second major injury in the opening game of this series, with the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo sustaining hard contact in the first quarter and ruled out early in the second period with a lower back contusion.

After the match, Herro was seen congratulating teammates, wearing a chalk on his hand. “The most important thing is that he had a smile on his face and he wasn’t discouraged by what happened to him,” Adebayo said.