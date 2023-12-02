Miami Marlins made important announcement about the 2024 Caribbean Series

The 2024 Caribbean Series: A Historic Edition

The Caribbean Series is set to make history in 2024 as the sporting event moves to the United States for the first time. The excitement and anticipation for the tournament are palpable as fans eagerly await the showdown between the monarchs of each league from different countries. The tournament, which has traditionally featured teams from four countries, will now include six franchises, adding to the excitement and competition.

The 2024 edition of the Caribbean Series will take place at the loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, from February 1 to 9. This marks the first time the tournament will be held in the United States, adding an extra layer of excitement for baseball fans.

In a historic move, the Miami Marlins announced the availability of individual tickets for the 2024 Caribbean Series. Fans can now purchase tickets starting at $10 to witness the thrilling matches of the tournament. Additionally, lower seats will be available starting at $15, providing fans with the opportunity to experience the action up close.

The participating countries in the tournament will include the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, with guests from Curacao, Nicaragua, and Panama. The event promises to showcase the best passion of Caribbean baseball and will undoubtedly be a spectacle for fans and players alike.

The 2024 Caribbean Series comes after the successful previous edition held in Venezuela, making its mark as the first time the competition was held in the United States. The tournament will undoubtedly be a historic and thrilling event, as fans eagerly await the crowning of a new champion.