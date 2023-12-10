Home » Miami Marlins REINFORCED themselves with former Tampa Bay Rays
Sports

Miami Marlins REINFORCED themselves with former Tampa Bay Rays

by admin
Miami Marlins REINFORCED themselves with former Tampa Bay Rays

The Miami Marlins Surprises in the 2023 MLB Season and Acquires Christian Bethancourt for 2024

The Miami Marlins were a pleasant surprise in the 2023 MLB season, securing a place in the Major League Postseason despite not being one of the favored teams. Although they were defeated in the Wild Card Series, the team is already looking ahead to the 2024 season.

Positioned third in the East division of the National League, the Marlins finished behind the powerful Atlanta Braves and the consistent Philadelphia Phillies with a record of 84-78. Skip Schumaker, the team’s manager, received Manager of the Year honors, showcasing the team’s successful season.

In recent days, the Marlins have made entry and exit movements, with the most recent acquisition being left-handed pitcher Devin Smeltzer. This move comes after Smeltzer previously participated in nine games in the majors during the 2023 season and was utilized in critical moments due to injuries within the team.

The latest acquisition for the Marlins is catcher Christian Bethancourt, as reported by Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase. Bethancourt, a 32-year-old Panamanian with seven years of MLB experience, is known for having one of the best arms for a catcher in the league. He joins the Marlins from the Cleveland Guardians, despite never playing with the Guardians after being claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the 2023 season, Bethancourt played 104 games and recorded an offensive line of .225/.254/.635 with 11 home runs, 33 RBIs, and 49 runs scored. The Marlins are optimistic about the addition of Bethancourt as they prepare for the 2024 MLB season.

You may also like

Rulík about winning, the Czechs’ love for hockey...

The “Greek Freak” show: Antetokounmpo scores 64 (!)...

Wizz Air title sponsor of the 22nd Milan...

Snooker Scottish Open: Ding Junhui stopped in the...

Ice hockey: Home win against Hungary in the...

Clayton Kershaw spoke excited about launching in 2024

War Ukraine Russia. Zelensky: ‘EU decision is a...

The list is a bad sign for Guadalajara

The Football Association surprises with the appointment of...

Athletics, four-year disqualification for Abdelwahed for doping

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy