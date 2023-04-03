Former world number one Daniil Medvedev won the Miami Open title for the first time by beating Jannik Sinner in straight sets.
The in-form Russian fourth seed broke serve twice in the opening set before powering to a 7-5 6-3 victory.
It is the fifth Masters 1,000 crown of his career and his fourth ATP title of 2023 following wins in Dubai, Doha and Rotterdam.
“I’m really happy. It was a tough match,” said 27-year-old Medvedev.
“It was probably the hottest and most humid day. It was not easy conditions. I don’t know if Jannik had a small injury or cramp. I was also struggling but tried not to show it.
“I haven’t won’t such a big title in probably a year and a half. At the end I was quite shaky so the serve is a little bit tougher. I managed to get myself together and close out the match.”
Medvedev, a runner-up at Indian Wells last month, continued his impressive form to win in just over 90 minutes as Sinner tired in the second set after putting up a fight early on.
Italy’s Sinner, the world number 11, claimed a shock win over top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals but could not recreate that display on Sunday.
World number five Medvedev became the first player since Ivan Lendl in 1981 to reach a fifth consecutive ATP final when he beat fellow Russian Karen Khachanov in the last four.
He is yet to lose to 21-year-old Sinner in six meetings and also got the better of the Italian in the Rotterdam final in February.