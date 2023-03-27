Home Sports Miami Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Dusan Lajovic to reach last 16
Sports

Miami Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Dusan Lajovic to reach last 16

by admin
Miami Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Dusan Lajovic to reach last 16
Carlos Alcaraz beat Daniil Medvedev in last week’s Indian Wells final to return to world number one

World number one Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the last 16 of the Miami Open with victory over Dusan Lajovic.

The Spanish defending champion, 19, won 6-0 7-6 (7-5) to set up a meeting with American Tommy Paul.

Alcaraz, who has won 16 of 17 matches this year and has not dropped a set in his last two tournaments, needs to win the title to stay top of the rankings.

Elsewhere, women’s ninth seed Belinda Bencic was beaten 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 by 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

But after a number of upsets on Saturdaythere were straightforward wins for men’s seeds Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz.

Russian sixth seed Rublev beat Serbia Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1 6-2, while Rune, the seventh seed from Denmark, won 6-4 6-2 against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

Rune will play Fritz in the next round after the American ninth seed beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-4 6-4.

In the women’s draw, Elena Ryabkina edged out Paula Badosa 3-6 7-5 6-3, Bianca Andreescu beat Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-4, but 17th seed Karolina Pliskova lost 6-1 6-2 to fellow Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

See also  Volleyball, Superlega, Leal and Nimir give applause: Modena flies to Padua

You may also like

Conte leaves Tottenham, ‘consensual agreement’ – Football

The national football team lost 1:2 to the...

Dukla Praha – Alingsaas 24:27, Handball players Dukla...

European Championship qualification: Danso is developing into a...

Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham: consensual resolution – breaking...

Do what you say! Beverley crazily mocked the...

Miami claims last Final Four spot with thrilling...

Sensation! Gunner Pastrňák scored his fiftieth goal in...

Elon Musk reveals that Twitter is already worth...

Alpine skiing: Moser-Proell celebrates the 70s “cozily”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy