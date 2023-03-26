Home Sports Miami Open: Dan Evans and Coco Gauff among seeds to fall
Sports

Miami Open: Dan Evans and Coco Gauff among seeds to fall

by admin
Miami Open: Dan Evans and Coco Gauff among seeds to fall
After receiving a first-round bye in Miami, Evans has now lost his first match at his last four tournaments

British number two Dan Evans is out of the Miami Open after losing in the second round to Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

Evans, seeded 23 and ranked 30 places higher than his opponent at 29th in the world, was beaten 6-4 3-6 2-6.

He was one of a number of seeds who went out of the tournament on Saturday in both the men’s and women’s draws.

Alex de Minaur and Matteo Berrettini exited, but the biggest casualty was women’s sixth seed Coco Gauff, who lost to Russian Anastasia Potapova.

Australian De Minaur, the 15th seed, suffered an agonising 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (10-8) defeat to Quentin Halys, the world number 79 from France.

Italian Berrettini, seeded 19, had a similar close encounter, losing 7-6 (10-8) 7-6 (7-5) to American Mackenzie McDonald.

Italian Lorenzo Musetti was the third of the men’s top 20 seeds to fall as he was beaten 6-4 6-4 by in-form Czech Jiri Lehecka.

Canadian fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime did progress with victory over Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro on two tie-breaks, while women’s third seed Jessica Pegula swept aside fellow American Danielle Collins 6-1 7-6 (7-0).

Men’s second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas progressed courtesy of a walkover as France’s Richard Gasquet withdrew with an injury.

See also  Finals Celtics-Warriors: the 5 sentences of race-3

You may also like

Venice in talks with French winger Adam Mokoka

Serie A, the balance of players called up...

He started with the Czechs, finished with the...

“The minister’s words will not stop us” /...

The National Speed ​​Skating Championship Concluded Our District’s...

Football: Bayern’s DNA clearly defined for Tuchel

ATP Miami 2023, Sonego in the third round:...

Football: Euro 2024; tris Spain to Norway, equal...

The Vítkovic floorball players suffered their first defeat...

Draw in the 100th Vorarlberg derby – sport.ORF.at

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy