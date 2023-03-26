After receiving a first-round bye in Miami, Evans has now lost his first match at his last four tournaments

British number two Dan Evans is out of the Miami Open after losing in the second round to Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

Evans, seeded 23 and ranked 30 places higher than his opponent at 29th in the world, was beaten 6-4 3-6 2-6.

He was one of a number of seeds who went out of the tournament on Saturday in both the men’s and women’s draws.

Alex de Minaur and Matteo Berrettini exited, but the biggest casualty was women’s sixth seed Coco Gauff, who lost to Russian Anastasia Potapova.

Australian De Minaur, the 15th seed, suffered an agonising 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (10-8) defeat to Quentin Halys, the world number 79 from France.

Italian Berrettini, seeded 19, had a similar close encounter, losing 7-6 (10-8) 7-6 (7-5) to American Mackenzie McDonald.

Italian Lorenzo Musetti was the third of the men’s top 20 seeds to fall as he was beaten 6-4 6-4 by in-form Czech Jiri Lehecka.

Canadian fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime did progress with victory over Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro on two tie-breaks, while women’s third seed Jessica Pegula swept aside fellow American Danielle Collins 6-1 7-6 (7-0).

Men’s second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas progressed courtesy of a walkover as France’s Richard Gasquet withdrew with an injury.