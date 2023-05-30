Miami qualifies for the final and deprives Boston of a historic comeback

Miami Heat player Caleb Martin takes off to score one of his 26 points against the Celtics in Boston on May 29, 2023. MADDIE MEYER / AFP

After coming close to the feat, they finally cracked. The Boston Celtics failed to make the most incredible comeback in NBA history by losing Monday, May 29, in the seventh game of the Eastern Conference final, against the Miami Heat (103-84).

The Massachusetts franchise won’t be the first in North American basketball league history to win a playoff series after losing the first three games, a feat that 150 teams before them have also broken their teeth on. The disillusion is all the greater since this fatal defeat took place at home, and that it deprives the Celtics of a place in the final.

It is therefore the Heat players who will challenge, from 1is June, the Denver Nuggets, already qualified for several days, for the final coronation. After squandering their three-game lead, the Floridians showed great strength of character and took revenge from last season when the Celtics beat them in seven games to reach the final, lost to the Golden State Warriors. .

Decisive Caleb Martin

If the star Jimmy Butler finished the meeting with 28 points on the clock, it was Caleb Martin, the substitute who became a starter, who made a strong impression at Miami with 26 points, including several scored at key moments, a nice four out of six at three points and ten rebounds.

On the side of the Celtics who quickly ran after the score (22-15 at the end of the first quarter) without ever being able to come back within six points of their opponents, Jayson Tatum was limited to 14 points.

Unlucky finalist in 2020 in the Orlando bubble against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Heat will try to win a fourth league title this year and also write history by becoming the first franchise ranked eighth at the end of the season. regular in his Conference to win the supreme coronation.

This will require dominating neophyte Nuggets at this level of competition, who have dismissed the Lakers in the West unceremoniously. After also leading 3 to 0, Nikola Jokic’s teammates avoided unnecessary scares by winning in the fourth game. They will host the first match of a final which should offer spectacle and suspense.

