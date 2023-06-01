Home » Miami ready for Nikola Jokic: We have to defend him with the whole quintet
Miami ready for Nikola Jokic: We have to defend him with the whole quintet

Miami ready for Nikola Jokic: We have to defend him with the whole quintet

The Miami Heat are well aware that to beat the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals they will have to limit Nikola Jokic.

“He is a unique player. He has no weaknesses in terms of size and skills. He can make a difference in a myriad of different ways,” coach Erik Spoelstra said.

“We have to defend him as a team, with all five players,” said Jimmy Butler. “He does everything so well, we have to be in the spaces, we have to go team rebounds. We can’t have defensive amnesias,” Butler continued.

“We have to get him to take difficult shots and see how it goes,” added Bam Adebayo.

Jokic isn’t concerned about the type of defense the Miami Heat will field, whether it’s man or zone.

“We will see. We have seen the area even if they play it in a different way, always managing to put the game on their side” said Jokic. “We have to be focused and solid in everything we do because they are a great team and that’s why they win so many games. And that’s why I’m at the Finals. They manage to dirty the games in their favor and they do it really well.

The words are taken from ESPN.

