Miami, Spoelstra: “I’d like to play Game 7 immediately”

“There hasn’t been anything easy this season for our group. I don’t know how we will do it, but we will. I’d like to play the 48 minutes of Game 7 right away, instead we’ll wait 48 hours and go play in Boston”, said Erik Spoelstra after his Miami Heat’s defeat in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics

Erik Spoelstra: “I don’t know how we’re going to get this done, but we’re going to go up there and get it done… We wish we can tip this thing off right now. Right now.” 🗣️ (via @ohnohedidnt24) pic.twitter.com/TtJLvOTtIX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 28, 2023