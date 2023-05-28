Home » Miami, Spoelstra: “I’d like to play Game 7 immediately”
“There hasn’t been anything easy this season for our group. I don’t know how we will do it, but we will. I’d like to play the 48 minutes of Game 7 right away, instead we’ll wait 48 hours and go play in Boston”, said Erik Spoelstra after his Miami Heat’s defeat in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics

