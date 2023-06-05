Miami ties in Finals by winning Game 2 at Denver despite 41 points from Nikola Jokic

Jokic scored 41 points in the end, including 28 in the second half. But he lost more balls (5) than distributedassists (4). Deprived of their connection, Jamal Murray (18 points, 10 assists) lost his influence over the game before waking up in the money time then to miss – by very little – a shot from eight meters on the Nuggets’ last attack which would have made it possible to snatch an extension. For Denver, the disillusion is great. The No. 1 regular season team lost its mojo and home advantage before playing twice in Florida, Wednesday and Friday night.