Miami won Game 2 rebalancing the Finals — Sportellate.it

Miami rebalanced the series by winning the game in stubbornness.

– After the deficit game 1, Eric Spoelstra decides to change his quintet by reinstating Kevin Love and starting from the bench Caleb Martin, the most important player of these playoffs for Miami. The Philippine coach’s hope is to have him dominant with the second quintet in order to take advantage of the moments in which the reserves will enter for Malone. Initially the choice seems to pay off, also thanks to Max Strus in a state of grace, able to score even 4 triples in the first quarter after the terrifying 0 out of 10 in game 1. Spoelstra tries in every way to make Jokic tired. Both with the aforementioned Love and with the physical contribution of Zeller. The coach tries to constantly put a body on the Serbian genius in order to force him to think and therefore limit his assists. Initially the choice seems to pay off, with Jokic fanning a few winning passes and with Miami flying on the wings of enthusiasm in the first quarter. However, after a very furious timeout by Malone, Denver adjusts the defensive shot and manages to come back from the 11-point disadvantage that Miami had built up in the very first minutes. All of this, which is incredibly important for the Colorado men, allowing themselves to keep Jokic on the bench for 5 minutes, which is not exactly usual for a superstar in the NBA Finals. However, the imprinting given to the game will eventually pay huge dividends with The Joker scoring 41 points but only scoring 4 assists;

– The NBA Finals, we know, often revolve around trifles, on episodes that change games and series. And in this race 2 (Who to see the highlights) the X factor caught unpredictably by Mike Malone is definitely Christian Braun. The Kansas City rookie enters like a divine fury at the end of the first quarter and wakes his team from their torpor. He scores 2 very difficult baskets at the end, recovers 2 balls, fights with every possession and awakens a Ball Arena that had initially fallen asleep due to Strus’ stone-throwing triples and Murray’s decidedly uninspired start. Braun, although he’s only 22 and in his first NBA season, plays like a veteran and shakes up his teammates. It is no coincidence that Denver’s terrifying run of 34 to 11 began with his first incredible basket. In the end this immense effort by Braun was of little use, but for the future of the series Malone knows he has a new arrow in his bow;

– Miami continued to hit the yellow and blue wall throughout the game. If Butler managed to bring home a level performance with his game of mid range, as well as Adebayo, the red and whites of Florida have however often appeared in difficulty against the massive physicality of Gordon and Jokic. In the area, Spoelstra’s team struggled to find a keystone. The only possible solution, used to bring home this game 2, was to keep shooting from 3 as much as possible. However, in order to be able to play a series on par with a well-equipped team like Denver, everyone needs to raise the bar and that’s exactly what happened in this match for Miami. As mentioned, Strus responded present, Gabe Vincent appeared in an absolute state of grace, Duncan Robinson put a partial fire at the beginning of the fourth quarter scoring the game. Bad on the other hand Martin, who however found a basket of immense specific weight in the final. You need everyone at the same time to play like this. The Heat can’t afford to be so ineffective from the paint if they want to have a chance. We’ll see if this trend will continue in the future of the series;

– The key that led Denver to be the best team in the NBA was the ability to impose a hellish pace, with blinding flurries worthy of the best Golden State Warriors. Even this game 2, in the first half, was no exception. The gust at the beginning of the second quarter had channeled the game on the right track for Malone’s men. However, in the third part of the game, the Colorado team’s speed dropped dramatically, which allowed Miami to throw the game in the mud and keep Denver in contact. It is evident that the Heat have no chance to compete in a frantic pace and for this reason they have done everything to stretch the possessions to the maximum and try to slow down their opponents as much as possible. It must be said that Malone’s team gave Florida’s red-and-whites a good hand by accepting a passive game, ceasing to cut with conviction and leaving Jokic with the arduous task of removing chestnuts from the fire for his teammates. There’s no doubt that he’s the strongest player in the world, but hoping that he can win 3 more games totally on his own is a utopian vision. Gordon and Porter Jr appeared quite on their knees for much of the match, with Jeff Green having to use all his energies due to his ripe age on defense and Murray appearing heavily subdued although he had a near-tempo jolt expired. For Miami it is clear that there is no other way to try to compete than to “dirty” the game to put some grain in the engine of the Nuggets. However, it’s hard to imagine that there will be other games in which Denver will stop the pace so heavily. This race 2 seemed to be more of an exception that Miami was good at taking advantage of than a possible trend.

– Finally, although it seems obvious, we can not talk about Nikola Jokic. The two-time MVP played an absolute phenomenon game. Not only for the points scored, but above all for his disproportionate leadership. In fact, if at a certain moment he almost seemed to leave the field due to some discussions with the referees, in the third quarter he demonstrated why at the moment there is no one more dominant than him with 2-3 consecutive actions made by extreme defense and improbable baskets. Although Denver came out defeated from this match, and as much as Spoelstra has prepared for this game 2 in a sensational way, the balance still hangs on Colorado’s side because, simply, the strongest on the field wears the yellow and blue shirt. In this match, the Heat decided to block Jokic from assisting in order to stem his genius. But how many more games will Murray, Porter Jr and Caldwell-Pope be so dull? Miami was asked for an incredible collective effort, a performance above the level of everything, even gregarious veterans like Love and Lowry and they had to take advantage of a Denver that happened on a totally bad day. Despite all of this, Murray had the ball in overtime. The next two games in Florida will be key, but Denver remains the favorite.