Home » Micah Richards tears his pants live. Unstoppable laughter – Corriere TV
Sports

Micah Richards tears his pants live. Unstoppable laughter – Corriere TV

by admin
Micah Richards tears his pants live. Unstoppable laughter – Corriere TV

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards now works for CBS Sport Golazo, Paramount+’s Champions League programme. On Wednesday evening he was the protagonist of an involuntary gag that made hosts Kate Abdo and Jamie Carragher laugh until they cried. Wanting to imitate Mbappé’s typical celebration — also scored shortly before against Milan in the Cup —, with the jump and his arms crossed, he in fact tore his trousers. Carragher, in particular, was unable to contain his laughter, but Richards himself was no exception, struggling to return to his place at the management table.

October 25, 2023 – Updated October 25, 2023, 11:59 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Terence Crawford Dominates Errol Spence Jr. to Become Undisputed Welterweight Champion

You may also like

Mou, the King of Cups tries to win...

Chinese Women’s Football Team Faces Defeat Against North...

Former Pitcher José Ariel Contreras Criticizes National Series...

1969/1970, THE GOLDEN TWO YEARS OF TONY JACKLIN...

Chinese Table Tennis Duo Give It Their All...

Tyson Fury, ode to the “superweak” boxer

Liverpool’s Triumph in the Europa League: Unveiling the...

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games: A Platform for...

Welcome back Patrick! Leverkusen celebrated Schick’s return with...

Mexico Shines at the 2023 Pan American Games...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy