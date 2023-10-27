Micah Richards tears his pants live. Unstoppable laughter – Corriere TV

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards now works for CBS Sport Golazo, Paramount+’s Champions League programme. On Wednesday evening he was the protagonist of an involuntary gag that made hosts Kate Abdo and Jamie Carragher laugh until they cried. Wanting to imitate Mbappé’s typical celebration — also scored shortly before against Milan in the Cup —, with the jump and his arms crossed, he in fact tore his trousers. Carragher, in particular, was unable to contain his laughter, but Richards himself was no exception, struggling to return to his place at the management table.

