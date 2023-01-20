As a freshman “kill-the-big” the Ueb overlooks the historical parquet of the PalaDozza: and the mind flies. In fact, the challenge that awaits the Eagles in front of Fortitudo Bologna on Sunday has the traits of déjà-vu. At least in the eyes of the ducal president Davide Micalich. It wasn’t because, at the time of the GSA, the then Juventus general manager was among the protagonists of an indelible coup.

For him as well as for all the supporters of that newly promoted APU, at the time led by a fine strategist like coach Lino Lardo.

2016 was drawing to a close and, on the opposite front, a certain Matteo Boniciolli was managing Effe. 66-72 the final score, scored by Ferrari’s defenses. And from the points, 28, of the Usa Stan Okoye. “I don’t have a great memory – says the Ueb number one – because, fortunately or unfortunately, I am very concentrated on the present, but I remember a small gag”. Okoye himself was the protagonist, a few hours before the match: «At the hotel I asked him if he knew where we were going to play. He answered no. In the temple of Italian basketball, I told him».

At the player’s still questioning gaze, Micalich paraphrased the allusion: “This means that if you play a great game tonight, I certainly won’t be able to keep you next year.” Tac, the American’s monstrous match and entry for him into Serie A. «It was an amazing match. And in some ways the two teams, that of Lino, and that of Pilla, look alike. Even if at the time we were beaten from the start».

Unlike the current situation, the Eagles are two points above Bologna in the standings. There is no more David against Goliath, as predicted in the first leg. Or yes? «If you look at the coat of arms, at history, it is absolutely like this: we must not lose sight of what reality is.

It remains David against Goliath: there is a small village that goes to play it in Basket City. Having said that, the results so far say that the two formations are equivalent. So it is clear that we go there to play it, with great humility and respect, but also with enthusiasm and awareness within our means».

Waiting for the Friulians was a wounded team, defeated in the last round and prey to fierce criticism from their own fans. “They’ll be waiting for us with a knife between their teeth, it will be a very tough fight”. First of all for the ducal players, many making their debut on such an important stage. “I tell them to enjoy it, to go onto the pitch with a light heart.”

To support the Eagles, then, the fans of the “yellow tide”, expected in large numbers at the PalaDozza: «We will have 300 people in tow. It’s wonderful”. The environment quivers: «The group can’t wait to go to Bologna to show who it is». And maybe to emulate the Gsa that was, winning in the temple of Italian basketball.