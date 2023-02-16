Home Sports Michael Beale: Rangers manager admits ‘low probability’ of catching Celtic
Michael Beale: Rangers manager admits 'low probability' of catching Celtic

Michael Beale: Rangers manager admits ‘low probability’ of catching Celtic
Rangers have won eight matches in all competitions since a draw at home to Celtic on 2 January

Rangers boss Michael Beale concedes “the probability is low” of catching Celtic in the title race but insists “momentum can change things”.

Rangers are unbeaten since Beale arrived in December, a run of 12 wins and one draw in all competitions.

However, Celtic have not missed a beat in response, maintaining a nine-point cushion at the top of the Premiership.

“If you looked at probability, the probability is low because the games are running out,” said Beale.

“I think we are in very, very good form, so Celtic are also therefore in very, very good form and their form has run longer than ours. So you would say it is outstanding form.

“What I would say is momentum can change things in football, and all we have to do is keep doing our job and hope the momentum changes.

“If it doesn’t, we still have to win games for Rangers and build our team stronger for the cup competitions and what is to come.”

The Glasgow rivals each have 13 Premiership matches remaining, including two derbies.

They meet in the ViaPlay Cup final at Hampden Park on 26 February and both are in the last eight of the Scottish Cup.

“There is a lot to play for at this moment,” added Beale. “We know the emotions in this city, based around where you finish and whether or not you hold a trophy above your head.

“I think that will have a big part to play in the make-up of our squad next season.”

Several players are out of contract in the summer and Beale has spoken of the need to reduce the numbers in his pool.

See also  UEFA announces the player of the year candidate Messi Ronaldo missed for the second year in a row jqknews

“Talks are ongoing all the time,” he said. “What I try to do is give them room to breathe.

“We’ve had to win every game in front of us, we’ve got a cup final coming up and a big away game at the weekend [Livingston]. Now is not the time for any ultimatums from me.

“We have to focus on these games and, if we do well, I think it makes everything easier.”

Rangers

