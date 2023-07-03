Home » Michael Jordan arrives in Sicily and lands in Catania by private jet
Michael Jordan arrives in Sicily and lands in Catania by private jet

photo taken from the fb page of the Catania Airport

Michael Jordan is in Sicily. Considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time, Jordan landed around 13 allCatania airport with an eye-catching private jet (personalized “N236MJ” or his initials, 23, the historic shirt number and 6, i.e. the titles won in the NBA). Once he has land, he shook hands with Nico Torrisi, CEO of the Sac, and stopped for a few photos.

The 60-year-old former player of the Chicago Bulls in recent years he has owned a team, the Hornets of Charlotte. Just recently sold the majority stake to him. His presence in Sicily is linked to Google Camp which will take place in Sciacca (in the province of Agrigento). It is a more than exclusive event in which influential characters generally discuss current issues and problems concerning the evolution of the world and society.

