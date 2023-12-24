Michael Jordan earned four times more with this million-dollar business than in the NBA

Michael Jordan Makes History as First Professional Athlete to Enter Forbes 400 List

Michael Jordan has solidified his place in history once again, this time as the first professional athlete to enter the Forbes 400 list of the richest people in the United States. At 60 years old, Jordan has not only made a name for himself as the best basketball player of all time but has also become one of the highest-earning athlete-turned-businessmen.

In 1984, Nike saw potential in Jordan and offered him a five-year, $15 million contract, which was triple his salary with the Chicago Bulls at the time. In addition to the contract, Jordan was also tempted with the launch of his own line of footwear, marking the beginning of his legendary Air Jordan brand.

Fast forward to 2023, and the Air Jordan brand has achieved record-breaking sales, surpassing USD 6.6 billion. As part of Jordan’s contract with Nike, he receives 5% of all sales, earning him a whopping USD 330 million in 2023 alone. This income is nearly four times the total salary he earned during his time as an NBA player.

Michael Jordan’s success as a businessman has propelled him to new heights, making headlines as he becomes the first professional athlete to enter the Forbes 400 list. With his continued successes in the business world, Jordan’s financial fortune continues to grow, securing his legacy both on and off the basketball court.

