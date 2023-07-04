Home » Michael Jordan landed in Sicily: the details of his private jet cost 62 million dollars
Michael Jordan landed in Sicily: the details of his private jet cost 62 million dollars

Michael Jordan landed in Sicily: the details of his private jet cost 62 million dollars

Tuesday Michael Jordan landed in Sicily at the airport of Catania with his private plane ‘N236MJ‘. The former NBA basketball star will take part in the ‘Google Camp’ scheduled at the Verdura Golf Resort in Sciacca in the Agrigento area. So even the airport in the shadow of Etna has known the Jordan designer jet, which right from the name has a reference to his name and his shirt number.

The plane is a Gulfstream G-IV cost 62 million dollars. Now, however, it is worth much more: the original blue and white livery – a tribute to the University of North Carolina where Jordan studied before taking off in the NBA – has recently been replaced with a new gray and white one, together with the logo from the mythical shoes. Jordan’s private jet has engines Rolls-Royce and can carry up to 16 people.

