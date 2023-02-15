Home Sports Michael Jordan marks 60th birthday with record-setting $10M donation to Make-A-Wish
Michael Jordan marks 60th birthday with record-setting $10M donation to Make-A-Wish

Michael Jordan marks 60th birthday with record-setting $10M donation to Make-A-Wish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish.

It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history.

Jordan’s hope is that his decision to celebrate his birthday by donating to Make-A-Wish will inspire others to help fulfill the wishes of the kids still waiting for their wishes to come true.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a news release. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.”

Jordan, now the owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, first supported Make-A-Wish in 1989.

He has granted hundreds of wishes to children all over the world and remains one of the most requested celebrity wish-granters. He was named Make-A-Wish Chief Wish Ambassador in 2008 for what the organization called the “life-changing impacts he has had on wish kids and their families.”

“I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true,” Jordan said.

Reporting from the Associated Press.

