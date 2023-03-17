Home Sports Michael Jordan reportedly in talks to sell majority stake in Hornets
Sports

Michael Jordan reportedly in talks to sell majority stake in Hornets

by admin
Michael Jordan reportedly in talks to sell majority stake in Hornets

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is in “serious talks” to sell his majority stake in the team to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall, according to a report from ESPN on Thursday.

Jordan bought his majority stake in the Hornets (then the Charlotte Bobcats) in 2010 for $275 million, which made him the first ex-player to be a majority owner in the NBA and the only Black majority owner in the league — both are true to this day.

Prior to taking control of the team in 2010, he served as a minority owner with the final say on basketball decisions for four years. According to ESPN, Jordan plans to keep a minority stake in the team.

The Hornets are currently in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22-49. The Hornets have made the playoffs twice since Jordan took over as owner, with the last time being in 2016. As of 2022, the Hornets are valued at $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.

More NBA from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience

Charlotte Hornets

National Basketball Association

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

See also  Continuation of the wonderful Olympic Games and the perfect ending of the National Games

You may also like

Bayern Munich and Los Angeles FC together to...

Team Note: The Lakers will not pursue Irving...

Sergio Romo Signs Symbolic Contract, Will Retire as...

Champions League draws, quarter-final date and time: when...

The Stats Told Us To Pick Utah State....

Wec 2023, Fuoco flies to Sebring: Ferrari on...

Tomorrow’s Lone Ranger VS Lakers: Doncic’s absence from...

Champions League, waiting for the quarter-final draw –...

Football: Premier League, Crystal Palace sacks Vieira –...

Where to see the Champions League draw on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy