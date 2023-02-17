The strongest in the history of basketball? Maybe I know maybe not, because we are convinced that certain absolute classifications are impossible in sport. But Michael Jordan in the very restricted out-of-category club for many reasons: champion, serial winner, money machine, icon remembered by two letters that have become a cult brand (MJ) or by a nickname (Air) which has also baptized a line of shoes, an even greater figure because it is cleared on a planetary scale even in the presence of those who know little or nothing about basketball and the NBA. And then, of course, there are also the less courtly aspects: avid gambler, a practically unapproachable character and not easy even for teammates (as we learned from The Last Dance, where many things have probably been ignored because the production of the series was supervised by him). Now that, February 17, 2023, Jordan turns 60let’s try to describe him among facts and curiosities of his career and his life.