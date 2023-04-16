Michael Jordan’s last game in the NBA

Twenty years ago, on April 16, 2003, Michael Jordan played his last NBA basketball game. He had just turned forty and that was the final retirement of him, after already on two occasions he had retired then think again and go back to playing. In that game, played for the Washington Wizards against Allen Iverson’s Philadelphia 76ers, Jordan played 28 minutes and scored 15 points amidst constant ovations from the crowd.

The last of his more than 32,000 points in the NBA came on a free throw after an opposing coach specifically told a player to foul him so he could shoot. After that basket and still with just under two minutes to play in the last quarter of the game, with the 76ers vastly aheadJordan left the basketball court.

In theory Jordan should have already finished that game earlier: he was in fact on the bench and it seems he wasn’t expected to return, but he was brought back on insistent requests from the public, who in the last minutes of the game started repeating “We Want Mike”.

«This is the final retirement» Jordan said shortly after: «I will never wear a game uniform again in my life, and it’s not such a bad feeling: I’ve come to terms with it and the time has come». Associated Press he wrote that that was «the last time the basketball public could see one of the greatest athletes in history play the game», the basketball. The New York Times he wrote: “Jordan, whose competitiveness is as legendary as his prowess, said he hated leaving with a loss.” Jordan said, “It’s strange to play a game where Michael Jordan stops playing.”

Jordan ended his NBA career in April, when the regular season ends and the playoffs begin, because for the second consecutive year the Wizards, a team he had reached at the age of 38 after returning following his second retirement from basketball, did not they qualified. In both seasons the losses were greater than the victories.

In that last game, as well as in a good part of those played with the Wizards, Jordan continued to score points but was far from what he had been in the past, especially in the years with the Chicago Bulls told by the series The Last Dance and ending with what is known as “The Last Shot”, his last basket with them.

Jordan’s first last time in the NBA was in 1993, when after having already won three consecutive titles (in the first of his so-called “three-peat”) he retired and tried to give himself up to baseball, with poor results. He then returned to basketball and, again with the Bulls, won three more consecutive titles, before announcing another retirement in 1999, at the age of 36.

He returned from his second retirement aged 38 in 2001 with the Washington Wizards, which he also owned. While never making the playoffs, Jordan still managed to make some records there too: for example, he was the first player in NBA history to score more than 40 points in a game played at over 40 years of age.

Michael Jordan was one of the best basketball players ever, by many the best ever, complete and dominant; he was undoubtedly the one who more than anyone else contributed to the global popularity of the sport and the NBA championship. In 2003 he closed his career, which began in 1984, with 32,292 points scored in 1,072 games.