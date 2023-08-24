Home » Michael Jordan’s Opinion on the Greatest Point Guard of All Time: Magic Johnson vs. Stephen Curry
Title: Michael Jordan Weighs in on Stephen Curry’s Claim as the Best Point Guard Ever

Recently, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry sparked a heated debate among basketball fans when he proclaimed himself the best point guard ever during an appearance on the Gilbert Arenas Podcast. The discussion surrounding who truly deserves the title of “number one” has since gained momentum, with fans passionately expressing their opinions.

Today, on the popular sports talk show “First Take,” renowned analyst Stephen A. Smith shed light on NBA legend Michael Jordan’s perspective on the matter. In a text message shared live on air, Jordan firmly declared his choice for the greatest point guard of all time. He expressed, “Although any discussion about greatness is bound to be controversial, I hold no doubts about who stands atop the history books. Magic Johnson is unquestionably the best point guard of all time. Stephen Curry may be close, but he’s yet to surpass Magic Johnson.”

While discussing his views, Michael Jordan also emphasized Magic Johnson’s impressive track record, having secured five championships, one more than Stephen Curry’s current count. However, Jordan did not discount Curry’s remarkable shooting ability and acknowledged him as the best shooter in basketball history.

The ongoing debate about the greatest point guard of all time showcases the difficulty of comparing players across different eras and basketball landscapes. Each generation gives rise to exceptional talents that dominate the court. Nevertheless, basketball aficionados often turn to the opinion of the revered basketball deity, Michael Jordan, for guidance and insight.

As fans continue to weigh in on social media and talk shows, it remains evident that there is no definitive answer to this timeless and hotly debated question. While the sentiment shared by Jordan may serve as a reference point for fans, personal preferences are likely to continue shaping the conversation around the best point guard ever.

In the end, the discussion around these basketball luminaries sparks great excitement and nostalgia among fans and allows us all to appreciate the incredible skills and moments that have shaped the NBA into the global phenomenon it is today.

