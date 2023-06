After 18 years as a professional, the Swiss ended his professional career. Few have been as respected in the peloton as he has been. Schär became great because he made others great.

Michael Schär’s career has become a symbol of the fact that results are not everything. Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone

Winners are always admired, in any sport. But professional cyclists also know a form of respect among themselves that is at least as great. It is reserved for those who make others shine.