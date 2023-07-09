Michael Woods tames the Puy de Dôme, Tadej Pogacar puts Jonas Vingegaard “under pressure”

Canadian Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) savors his victory on the 9th stage of the Tour de France, at the Puy de Dôme, on July 9, 2023. THOMAS SAMSON / AFP

In the imagination of the Tour de France, the puy de Dôme is the scene of legendary battles. Thirty-five years after the last passage of the event, the “giant of Auvergne” has lived up to its reputation. First there was the fantastic comeback of Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), the first rider to cross the line for the 9th stage, Sunday July 9. Then, a few minutes later, the long-awaited duel between the two favorites in the general classification, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

We knew that the last climb of the day offered as much slope as little respite to the peloton with its 13.3 kilometers at 7.7% on average, including the last four at around 12%. At the foot of the formidable non-category summit, Michael Woods was two minutes behind the American Matteo Jorgenson. The Movistar climber had dropped his breakaway companions, including the Canadian, 47 kilometers from the finish, and seemed to be heading straight for his first victory on the Grande Boucle.

Read also Tour de France 2023: Woods conquering at the top of the Puy de Dôme, Pogacar is nibbling behind

It is finally the native of Toronto who will raise his arms for the first time on the race, after having deposited Jorgenson 450 meters from the summit. At that moment, recalled the winner of the day, the deafening encouragement of the spectators massed on the side of the road had given way to emptiness and silence – the public was prohibited on the last four kilometers of the race, a place classified by Unesco obligatory.

“It was very hard on this climb, at first I didn’t think I could win. I still wanted to give the best of myself. It’s always better to be in my place than in Jorgenson’s place. When we can see someone [devant soi], we think it is always possible. 800 meters from the finish, I saw that it really was, so I gave everything I could. » Did it inspire Pierre Latour? The Frenchman (TotalEnergies), tongue out, face tense and staggering on his bike, crossed the line, in second position, 28 seconds after the Canadian, after having played his luck. Slovenian Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious) finished 3rd, Jorgenson 4th.

Michael Woods adds his name alongside cycling legends who have won at the top of the Puy de Dôme: Fausto Coppi, Federico Bahamontes, Luis Ocaña and Lucien Van Impe. At 36, he also becomes the oldest winner of a Tour stage since the Kazakh Alexandre Vinokourov, in 2010. “It was the goal of my career, my best result. I will be 37 this year, I felt that my shooting window was about to close. It’s a dream come true. »

You have 55.44% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

